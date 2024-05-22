Sarah Pidgeon finds her voice, her inner rock god and a Tony nomination in Broadway’s ‘Stereophonic’

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Pidgeon is making her Broadway debut this season in a celebrated, thoughtful show about how art is created. And getting her first Tony Award nomination. And in a play that’s transformed her into a member of a rock band. And notching her first cast album. She calls it “so many pinch-me moments.” Pidgeon co-stars as rising singer-songwriter Diana in “Stereophonic,” playwright David Adjmi’s story of a Fleetwood Mac-like band in the mid-’70s recording music over a life-changing year. To sound like a ’70s rock star, she made playlists and listened to recommendations, like the Mamas and the Papas and plenty of “Rumors.”

