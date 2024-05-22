‘Sheer terror’: Passengers describe turbulence-hit flight that put 20 in intensive care
By NAPAT KONGSAWAD
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Passengers on the Singapore Airlines flight that descended sharply after hitting severe turbulence have described the “sheer terror” of the aircraft shuddering, loose items flying and people wrenched so badly that 20 remain in intensive care. One passenger says that “I arrived back in the airport and I couldn’t stop vomiting. I couldn’t walk, it was pretty bad.” It’s still not clear what caused the turbulence that sent the Boeing 777 carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members on a 6,000-foot descent in about three minutes. Aviation investigators have arrived in Thailand and U.S. technical advisers will join them.