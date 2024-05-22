Two suspects in murder of LQHS graduate charged

The two suspects arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Jaden Ramos on Sunday night have now been formally charged as of Wednesday.

On Sunday, May 19, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a post-prom party in La Quinta last Sunday night. While searching the area, deputies were notified of a subject who arrived to a local hospital with injuries consistent to a gun shot wound.

The subject, who was later pronounced deceased, was identified as La Quinta High School senior Jaden Ramos. This tragedy took place only a few days before La Quinta High School's graduation ceremony, which will take place on Thursday.

Jaden Ramos

The two suspects are 18-year-old Elijah Alfredo Martinez of Bermuda Dunes and 18-year-old Dominick Cruz Venecia of Coachella.

Elijah Alfredo Martinez Dominick Cruz Venecia

Allegedly, according to court documents, both Elijah Alfredo Martinez and Dominic Cruz Venecia were armed with firearms, however Dominic Cruz Venecia personally and intentionally discharged his firearm.

It is further alleged that probation may not be granted.

Both suspects are set to be arraigned this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.