UK inflation lowest in 3 years. Prime Minister Sunak makes it a focus in election call for July 4

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in the U.K. fell sharply to its lowest level in nearly three years in April on the back of big declines in domestic bills. The drop was widely seen as a trigger for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election for July 4. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index, fell to 2.3% in the year through April, down from 3.2% in March. That is the lowest level since July 2021 when the global economy was still being held back by the coronavirus pandemic. Britain’s governing Conservative Party hopes that lower inflation and economic recovery may trigger a feelgood factor ahead of the general election.

