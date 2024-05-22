What you should know about North Carolina’s race for governor

North Carolina has been an underappreciated political battleground recently and not gotten the same attention as nearby Georgia or Florida or the traditional campaign hotbeds of the Rust Belt. That is changing in 2024, in part because of a potentially historic governor’s race that pits North Carolina’s centrist tendencies against the rise of populist conservatism in the era of Donald Trump. The Republican nominee is Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who would be the state’s first Black governor. Democrats have chosen Attorney General Josh Stein, who is trying to keep the office in his party’s control after two terms under outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.