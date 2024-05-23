An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China kills 1 and injures 3

BEIJING (AP) — State media say an explosion at an apartment building in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, has killed one person and injured three others. Videos on social media showed that parts of a five-story apartment building were damaged, with one apartment’s balcony completely blown off. A local media outlet reported that a woman died and three people were injured and taken to hospitals. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank, often used in Chinese homes to supply gas for cooking.

