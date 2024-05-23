Baltimore’s former top prosecutor spared prison in sentence for mortgage fraud and perjury

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Baltimore city prosecutor was spared any prison time in her sentence for perjury and mortgage fraud. Former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby was convicted of lying about her finances to make early withdrawals from retirement funds during the coronavirus pandemic. She also was found guilty of fraud for claiming that her own $5,000 was a gift from her then-husband as she closed on a Florida condominium. Mosby has maintained her innocence. She declined to address U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby. Her lawyers said they’ll appeal while seeking a presidential pardon. Mosby became nationally known for charging officers in the death of Freddy Gray, which touched off riots in Baltimore.

