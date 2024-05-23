Skip to Content
First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds mark the start of Memorial Day Weekend

Published 5:30 PM

Our First Alert Weather Team is issuing a First Alert Weather Alert Day starting Friday at noon. It is set to expire Saturday at noon.

Wind Advisories have been issued throughout the region in the areas of the San Gorgonio Pass and Banning area, along with areas in Imperial County.

Although a Wind Advisory isn't impacting the desert cities, we are continuing to track West winds throughout the valley well into the Memorial Day holiday.

Our future tracker is showing West winds peaking in the evening hours. Then calming down into midday Saturday.

Air quality and visibility are expected to be impacted.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
