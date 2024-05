Hundreds of people suffer heatstroke in Pakistan, and dangerous heat is forecast to stay a while

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Doctors are treating hundreds of victims of heatstroke at hospitals across Pakistan. People started arriving at hospitals on Wednesday after a heat wave began. The mercury rose to 49 degrees Celsius, or 120 degrees Fahrenheit, in the southern Sindh province that was badly hit by climate-induced monsoon rains and flooding in 2022. Authorities on Thursday urged people to stay indoors, stay hydrated and avoid travel. But laborers say they don’t have a choice because they need to work to feed their families. Pakistan has set up emergency response centers at hospitals to treat people who fall ill from the heat. The heat wave is forecast to continue for at least a week.

