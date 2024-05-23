Labour leader Keir Starmer is often called dull. But he might be Britain’s next prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Critics say British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is dutiful, managerial and a bit dull. The 61-year-old Labour leader is the current favorite to win the country’s July 4 election. Starmer has dragged his social democratic party from the left towards the political middle ground. His message to voters is that a Labour government will bring much-needed change. He says “a vote for Labour is a vote for stability – economic and political.” Starmer rose from working-class roots to become a lawyer and leader of the country’s Crown Prosecution Service. He was elected to Parliament in 2015 and has led Labour since 2020. If he wins the election he will become the first Labour prime minister since 2010.

