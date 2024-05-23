Myanmar quietly announces plans to study controversial Chinese dam project suspended 13 years ago
By GRANT PECK
Associated Press
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Myanmar’s military government appears to be considering reviving a massive China-backed hydroelectric dam project. Work on it was suspended more than a decade ago after protests over its possible impact on the environment. A notice from the Information Ministry published in the latest issue of the government gazette announced a new leadership team for the Myitsone hydropower project, which was put on hold in 2011 by Myanmar’s military-backed former president, Thein Sein. The $3.6 billion project in the northern state of Kachin, along the country’s Irrawaddy River, was supposed to export about 90% of the electricity it generated to China, Myanmar’s northern neighbor.