NY judge imposes $15 million fine on unlicensed cannabis shops owner who says he gave free samples

LYONS, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of seven unlicensed cannabis shops in New York whose promotions included an Easter egg hunt has been fined more than $15 million. State officials complained David Tulley repeatedly ignored notices to stop operating without approval and sold products to underage customers. A state judge in Lyons, New York, imposed the fine against Tulley on Wednesday. Tulley owned the “I’m Stuck” and “Weed Warehouse” businesses in western New York. They were shut down by state officials last year. He did not return a message Thursday. He previously said he didn’t need licenses because his shops offered educational services and gave out free samples.

