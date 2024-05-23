Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler is being disciplined for not having bodycam activated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer’s vehicle and was allegedly dragged to the ground. Louisville police said Thursday that they don’t have footage of the initial interaction Friday between Scheffler and Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis outside Valhalla Golf Club. The golfer was arrested on charges that he injured Gillis and disobeyed commands, but Scheffler has called the incident a misunderstanding. Officials didn’t elaborate on what “corrective action” has been taken against Gillis for not having his bodycam turned on.

