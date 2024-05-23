Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls faces $6 million fine, criminal charges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $6 million fine against the political consultant who sent AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary. Steve Kramer also faces two dozen criminal charges in New Hampshire. Kramer has admitted orchestrating the message sent to thousands of voters. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday but previously said he was trying to send a wake-up call about the dangers of artificial intelligence. The FCC also issued a $2 million fine against Lingo Telecom, which is accused of transmitting the call. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Thursday.

By HOLLY RAMER and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.