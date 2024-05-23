Putin arrives in neighboring Belarus for a two-day visit with a key ally

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening arrived in Belarus for a two-day visit. The Russian leader’s trip to the neighboring and allied country is one of several he is taking as he begins his fifth term in office. Putin traveled to China earlier this month, and is expected in Uzbekistan on Sunday. In Belarus, Putin is to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. Russia used Belarus as a staging ground in the war in Ukraine and moved some of its tactical nuclear weapons there.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.