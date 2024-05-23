TikTok rolls out new rules to limit the reach of state-affiliated media accounts on its platform

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok said Thursday its putting in place new rules to limit the reach of state-affiliated media accounts. The company started labeling state-affiliated media accounts two years ago. On Thursday, it said when it identifies these accounts, the content they post will no longer appear on the main feed where users watch videos. TikTok also says state-affiliated media accounts that advertise on the platform will no longer be allowed to do that outside of their home country in the coming weeks.

