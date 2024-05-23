White House state dinner features stunning DC views, knockout menu and celebrity star power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thursday’s White House state dinner honoring Kenyan President William Ruto offered hundreds of guests some stunning D.C. views, a knockout menu and a healthy dose of celebrity star power. Country singer Brad Paisley wore dual hats as both dinner guest and featured entertainer. He promised he’d lead off his set with the hit “American Saturday Night.” The menu included smoked short ribs and poached lobster. The dinner played out in a giant pavilion erected on the South Lawn of the White House, where guests could watch the sunset and the Washington Monument.

By WILL WEISSERT and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

