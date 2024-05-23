With a sequel in the works, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ stars reflect on its success — and R rating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Amazon Studios debuted “Red, White & Royal Blue” last summer, they did so without fanfare or spectacle, thanks to the timing of its release amid historic Hollywood strikes. But the lack of publicity surrounding the rom-com’s premiere didn’t deter it from becoming a hit with audiences. The studio recently announced amid its determined Emmy campaign that a sequel was in the works with stars Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez set to reprise their roles. The movie is directed by Matthew López and based on the bestselling novel by Casey McQuiston.

