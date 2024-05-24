As South Africa election nears, one candidate ditches political parties to go it alone

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An outspoken former activist and member of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will be among at least 10 independent candidates seeking to become lawmakers for the first time in the country’s history. South Africa is allowing independent candidates to take part for the first time in the country’s national elections next week, following a landmark ruling delivered by the highest court last year. Anele Mda was among members of the ANC who broke away from the party in 2008 to form the Congress of the People. However, political infighting within the party saw it gradually lose support. Mda told the AP she had given up on political parties to deliver any meaningful change in the country. Mda says corruption and the economy are priorities lawmakers need to tackle.

