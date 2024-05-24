Essence Festival adds Usher to 2024 talent headliners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R&B superstar Usher joins the night concert lineup for this summer’s 30th anniversary of the Essence Festival of Culture. Organizers late Thursday announced that Usher will perform during the festival. This year it runs July 4-7 at various venues in New Orleans. The festival is marking three decades. Usher is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album “Confessions.” Others scheduled to perform include Janet Jackson, Victoria Monet, Charlie Wilson and a special performance by Birdman & Friends. The festival will also include programming on networking, finance, careers, wellness, fashion, beauty and more at venues citywide.

