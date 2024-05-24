Excess weight on terrace of Spanish building may have led to collapse that killed 4, officials say

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Officials in Spain say excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have contributed to the collapse of a building housing a bar and restaurant club on the island of Mallorca that killed four people. Spain’s National Police say the collapse Thursday killed two German women, ages 20 and 30, and a 33-year-old Spanish woman as well as a 44-year-old Senegalese man. The Spanish woman worked in the club, they said. Palma de Mallorca’s mayor and a fire department spokesman tell reporters that excess weight on the terrace may have caused the collapse. The fire official later said the age of the building, which was not given, might also have been a factor. Sixteen people were injured.

