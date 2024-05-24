Judge rejects Alec Baldwin’s request to dismiss criminal charge in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has rejected a request by Alec Baldwin to dismiss the sole criminal charge against him in a fatal shooting on the set of ‘Rust.’ The decision Friday means the case remains on track for a July trial. Defense attorneys had accused prosecutors of flouting the rules of grand jury proceedings to divert attention away from evidence and witnesses that could aid Baldwin’s defense. Prosecutors had accused Baldwin of “shameless” attempts to escape culpability. Prosecutors previously dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin before rebooting the case. A grand jury later indicted Baldwin on the same charge in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death.

