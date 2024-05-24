Mississippi man accused of destroying statue of pagan idol at Iowa state Capitol takes plea deal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa’s state Capitol last December has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in return for prosecutors dropping a felony hate crime count. Former congressional and legislative candidate Michael Cassidy was set for trial June 3. But the Des Moines Register reports his attorney filed a guilty plea Friday to an aggravated misdemeanor count of criminal mischief. The statue of the horned deity Baphomet was brought to the Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa under state rules allowing religious displays in the building during the holidays.

