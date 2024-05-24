Skip to Content
One person killed after car crashes into fence at high speed in Palm Desert

today at 9:29 AM
Published 9:28 AM

One person died at the scene after a high-speed car crash into a fence.

CAL FIRE says they responded to the incident around 6:01 a.m., the wreck was seen on an off-road next to a storage facility off of Painters Path near Fred Waring.

Two people were extricated from the car; one person with major injuries was transported to a local hospital. The other person died at the scene.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating.

