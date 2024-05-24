The Shiba Inu that became meme famous as the face of dogecoin has died. Kabosu was 18
Associated Press
The dog that skyrocketed to internet fame and became the face of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has died. The Shiba Inu named Kabosu passed away in Japan at 18 years old, a number of outlets reported. The dog’s owner, Atsuko Sato, said in a post that Kabosu died in her sleep. The account for dogecoin on X also said she had died, calling her an inspiration. Sato, a 62-year-old kindergarten teacher in Japan, adopted the dog from an animal shelter in 2008. Sato posted pictures of Kabosu online regularly. It was a picture of Kabosu, her head tilted in a seemingly quizzical fashion, that captured the attention of early adapters of cryptocurrency and she became a meme almost overnight.