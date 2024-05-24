You’re going to need a bigger bowl: Highway bandits in Mexico make off with 40 tons of avocados

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Highway bandits in Mexico made off of with over 40 tons of avocados. Federal prosecutors said Friday the avocados were stolen in two separate robberies in the western state of Michoacan, Mexico’s main producer of the fruit. In both cases, armed men stopped freight trucks carrying about 20 tons each, and stole the shipments. Avocados are usually shipped in crates, which would make transferring the load easier and quicker. Avocado growers have long been targeted by drug cartel extortion demands in Michoacan, and thefts of fruit on the trees in avocado orchards are not unknown. But hijackings of entire shipments are rare.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.