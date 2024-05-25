Trump, used to friendly crowds, confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention, with many in the crowd shouting insults during his speech and decrying him for running up towering federal deficits and enriching pharmaceutical companies with the COVID-19 vaccine development. When he took the stage, many on hand booed while some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” Though the audience was divided, it was a rare moment of Trump coming face-to-face with detractors, which is highly unusual for someone accustomed to staging rallies in front of ever-adoring crowds.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

