What will win the Palme d’Or? Cannes closing ceremony is getting underway

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close Saturday with the presentation of its top award, the Palme d’Or, along with an honorary tribute for George Lucas. Arrivals are underway for the closing ceremony, which will be streamed lived on Brut beginning at 6:45 p.m. local time, 12:45 p.m. U.S. Eastern time. Cannes invites prize winners to the ceremony but doesn’t divulge what awards they’re winning. Among the film teams on the red carpet are those for Sean Baker’s “Anora,” Mohammad Rosoulof’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Perez.” Also in attendance: Demi Moore, star of the body horror film “The Substance.”

