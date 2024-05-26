At least 7 dead in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after severe weather roars across region

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms have left at least seven people dead in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas and a trail of destruction. Tens of thousands of people remained without power Sunday after destructive winds and reported tornadoes obliterated homes and destroyed a truck stop in Texas where dozens of people had rushed to take shelter. Storms also caused wide damage in Oklahoma. Officials said multiple people were transported to hospitals by ambulance and helicopter in the Texas county of Denton but did not immediately know the full extent of injuries.

By ACACIA CORONADO, SOPHIA TAREEN and KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press

