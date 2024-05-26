Skip to Content
Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrike kills 22 in Rafah and displaced people are hit

Published 12:48 PM

By WAFAA SHURAFA, TIA GOLDENBERG and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian medics say 22 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza city of Rafah that hit tents for displaced people. There are no immediate details on the target, but footage from the scene shows heavy destruction. There is no immediate comment from Israel’s army. The strike comes two days after the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in Rafah.

