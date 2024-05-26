Rescuers believe no one was hurt when part of a parking garage collapsed at a Dutch hospital

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rescuers who searched deep into the night for casualties after part of a six-story parking garage collapsed at a Dutch hospital say they believe nobody was injured. The regional security service said a series of ramps used by cars to drive between floors in the parking garage at the Sint Antonius hospital in Nieuwegein all fell Sunday night, sparking a search and rescue operation. The security service said early Monday that searches including using sniffer dogs, drones and the hospital calling all its staff established that nobody was trapped under the pile of gray rubble. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.