Skip to Content
News

Heavy smoke visible as crews respond to fire in Thousand Palms

Viewer
By
today at 6:56 PM
Published 6:37 PM

First responders are at the scene of a fire in Thousand Palms.

Details remain limited, CAL FIRE is responding to a fire on Black Eagle Drive.

Viewer video shows heavy smoke coming from the family section of Tri Palm Estates, a mobile home park in Thousand Palms.

Additional video from the scene shows a building destroyed by the fire as well as a power pole sparking.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content