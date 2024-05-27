Heavy smoke visible as crews respond to fire in Thousand Palms

First responders are at the scene of a fire in Thousand Palms.

Details remain limited, CAL FIRE is responding to a fire on Black Eagle Drive.

Viewer video shows heavy smoke coming from the family section of Tri Palm Estates, a mobile home park in Thousand Palms.

Additional video from the scene shows a building destroyed by the fire as well as a power pole sparking.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.