Palm Springs Police Lt. Gustavo Araiza honored by local veterans organizations

Palm Springs Police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza will be honored Monday with a Special Achievement Award presented by two local veteran organizations.

The award will be presented by American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 66 and Jon Castro Chapter 19 of Veterans For Peace (VFP) at their 18th annual Memorial Day Awards Luncheon at Cimarron Golf Resort in Cathedral City.

Lieutenant Araiza is being honored for his outstanding service to the community, according to a press release by Tom Swann Hernandez, of AMVETS Post 66. In recognizing Lieutenant Araiza's dedication, local veterans highlight the Lieutenant’s efforts in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the City of Palm Springs. Council Member Christy Holstege nominated Lieutenant Araiza for this award.

As the liaison and manager of the Police Department's LGBTQ+ Outreach Committee, Lieutenant Araiza has shown a steadfast commitment to advancing the city's objectives by supporting LGBTQ+ individuals across various intersections of identity.

He has been instrumental in organizing successful public events such as "Cocktails with the Chief" and facilitating initiatives like wrapping the PSPD PRIDE car, further solidifying the Department's collaboration with the LGBTQ+ community.

Lieutenant Araiza is also being acknowledged for his role in developing and executing an awareness campaign aimed at reducing sexual violence during casual encounters within the city.

Additionally, his implementation of departmental policies to mitigate the risk of excessive force, such as banning no-knock search warrants, is recognized and commended.

Lieutenant Araiza is commended for his initiative, reliability, and unwavering dedication to enhancing Palm Springs' status as a safe and world-class city.

Council Member Lisa Middleton is will also be honoring Holocaust survivor Nicole Schapiro of Palm Desert who was two years-old when the NAZI’s captured her mother and Nicole went into hiding in a Hungarian convent. The children of three other deceased Holocaust survivors will attend the luncheon to remember their loving parents.

