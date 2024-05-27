Tropical storm floods villages, blows away thatched roofs and cuts power in Bangladesh and India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tropical storm Remal has flooded coastal villages, blown away thatched roofs and left hundreds of thousands of people without power in southern Bangladesh and eastern India. At least 10 people died in Bangladesh. Officials in Bangladesh say about 3.7 million people across the coast were affected Monday. More than 35,000 homes were completely destroyed and nearly 115,000 were partially damaged. TV stations say dozens of Bangladesh villages were flooded after protective embankments either washed away or were damaged by the storm surge. Nearly 800,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in Bangladesh on Sunday and housed in 9,000 cyclone shelters.

