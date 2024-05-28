Skip to Content
10-acre fire burning on Highway 62 near unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

today at 4:22 PM
Published 3:48 PM

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that has burned 10 acres along Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 3:20 p.m.

According to CAL FIRE, there are currently no structures threatened. Additional ground units are responding to the scene.

Highway 62 is closed from Pierson Boulevard to Indian Canyon Drive, CAL FIRE confirmed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for additional updates.

