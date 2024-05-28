Skip to Content
Aid deliveries suspended after rough seas damage US-built temporary pier in Gaza, 3 US officials say

By
Published 9:55 AM

By TARA COPP
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations. That’s according to three U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, pier only began operations last week and had provided an additional way to get critically needed food to Gaza.

