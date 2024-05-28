At least 17 are killed when a stone quarry collapses in India’s northeast. 12 others remain missing

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A stone quarry has collapsed in India’s northeast due to heavy rain triggered by a tropical storm, killing 17 quarry workers and leaving 12 missing. Police said Tuesday that rescuers recovered the bodies of those killed in the quarry in Melthum, about 3.5 miles from the Mizoram state capital, and were able to pull out two workers alive from the debris. They say rescue workers are trying to reach trapped workers while looking for more survivors. India’s northeastern states are experiencing heavy rainfall after tropical storm Remal made landfall in Bangladesh on Monday.

