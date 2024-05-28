Bette Nash, recognized as the world’s longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88

NEW YORK (AP) — Bette Nash, recognized as the world’s longest-serving flight attendant, has died. She was 88. American Airlines, Nash’s employer, announced her death on social media Saturday. The carrier noted that Nash spent nearly 70 years warmly caring for customers in the air. According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which also shared a tribute to Nash online, Nash began her flight attendant career with Eastern Airlines back in 1957. Nash’s position at Eastern eventually brought her to American, which bought out many of Eastern’s routes in 1990. In January 2022, Guinness named Nash the world’s longest-serving flight attendant after surpassing the previous record one year earlier. Nash still holds that title, Guinness confirmed to the AP Tuesday.

