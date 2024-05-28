Colombia’s congress votes to ban bullfights, dealing a blow to the centuries old tradition

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s congress has voted to ban bullfights in the South American nation, delivering a serious blow to a centuries old tradition that has inspired famous songs and novels but has become increasingly controversial in the countries where it is still practiced. The bill approved by Colombia’s congress calls for the banning of bullfights in a three year span, and will make the tradition illegal by the start of 2028. The new law now needs to be signed by President Gustavo Petro. It was once a popular event, broadcast live on television networks. But the tradition has come under increased scrutiny as views change about animal rights.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.