Dan Bylsma officially introduced as Seattle Kraken head coach

Dan Bylsma is officially back in the NHL.

After we reported Bylsma would be the next head coach for the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the 53-year-old was formally introduced in Seattle on Tuesday.

He is the second head coach in Kraken history, replacing Dave Hakstol who was fired after three seasons.

Bylsma's promotion within the NHL's 32nd franchise comes after a short but successful stint in our desert, leading the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

In two seasons with the Firebirds, Bylsma went 94-32-18 in the regular season and reached the Calder Cup Finals in the team's inaugural year. The Firebirds are currently in the Western Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Admirals with Game 1 on Wednesday at Acrisure Arena.

Bylsma is believed to stay on as head coach of the Firebirds through the end of the season as team continues their quest for the Calder Cup.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Coachella Valley Firebirds hockey.