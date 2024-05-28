Defense lawyers in Tyre Nichols case want jury to hear evidence about items found in his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether the eventual jury at the trial of four former Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols should hear evidence that Nichols had a hallucinogenic drug and stolen credit cards in his car that night. Lawyers for the officers say the discovery made by investigators after the January 2023 fatal beating and discussed in court documents explains why Nichols didn’t immediately pull over when an officer tried to stop him and why Nichols later ran away. Five officers caught up with Nichols and punched, kicked and hit him with a baton. Prosecutors say allowing the car evidence would amount to a character attack of Nichols.

