Driver charged with DUI-manslaughter for farmworkers’ bus crash in Florida now faces more charges

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A driver already charged with DUI-manslaughter after his pickup truck crashed into a bus and killed eight farmworkers in central Florida is now facing additional charges for injuries to other farmworkers. Eleven counts of DUI with serious bodily injury have been filed against Bryan Howard. He already was facing eight counts of DUI-manslaughter in connection with the May 14 crash. An arrest report said Howard had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech after he drove his pickup onto the center line of a two-lane road and struck the bus. Court records show he has entered pleas of not guilty to the charges.

