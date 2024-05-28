Former intel agency chief set to become the Netherlands’ next prime minister in hard right coalition

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former head of the Dutch intelligence agency and counterterrorism office is tipped to become the Netherlands’ next prime minister, leading a four-party coalition that includes Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom. Dick Schoof is a former head of the General Intelligence and Security Service and currently the top civil servant at the Ministry of Security and Justice. He met on Tuesday with the leaders of the four parties and announced as their choice for premier. The government information service has scheduled a late afternoon news conference. Schoof is also a former counterterror chief in the Netherlands and former head of the country’s Immigration and Naturalization Service.

