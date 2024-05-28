La Scala’s French manager leaves theater financially fit as Meloni government turns to Italians

MILAN (AP) — The general manager of Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala has bidden a bittersweet farewell to the theater during the presentation of 2024-25 season, saying he would have been happy to continue. Dominique Meyer will finish up his contract, which runs out at the end of February, but Italy’s far-right-led government limited him to one term as it seeks to restore landmark cultural institutions to Italians. Meyer, a Frenchman, was the third straight foreigner to run Italy’s premiere opera house.

