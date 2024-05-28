Ohio lawmakers holding special session to ensure President Biden is on 2024 ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers are gathering at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s request to ensure President Joe Biden appears on the state’s fall ballot. Legislators have done this before for Republicans as well as Democrats in the years since Ohio moved up its ballot deadline. This year, they would need to set the deadline after the Aug. 19 Democratic National Convention. This year’s Republican convention is in July. Ohio Republicans would change the date but also want to limit the ability of voters to speak directly through the ballot initiative process on questions such as abortion. Ohio’s minority Democrats have balked at that.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.