‘Son of Sam’ killer Berkowitz denied parole in 12th attempt

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz has been denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. State corrections data shows Berkowitz was rejected after a Board of Parole interview on May 14. Berkowitz terrorized New York City with late-night shootings in the 1970s that killed six people and wounded seven. He was sentenced to the maximum 25 years to life for each of the slayings. During the shootings, he sent taunting notes calling himself the “Son of Sam.” He told police he received demonic messages to kill. Berkowitz has since expressed remorse and said he is a born-again Christian.

