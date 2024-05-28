Tempted to try a no-buy year? Here are tips from people doing it

NEW YORK (AP) — Many people start no-buy challenges at the beginning of the year and commit to keep going until the end of it. But making a list of the non-essential items you won’t spend money on for a set period of time and sticking to it is easier said than done. Some challenge participants begin with a no-spend month to test the waters. Either way, they advise identifying vulnerabilities and ways to avoid them ahead of time. Whether it’s makeup, ordering takeout food or buying unnecessary trinkets in the $1 section at Target, knowing the items that bring on the urge to spend and writing about temptations you encounter can help people stay on track.

