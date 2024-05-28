Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan wins GOP primary runoff, fending off anger over impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has won his primary runoff to survive a wave of party turbulence in America’s biggest red state. Phelan defeated challenger David Covey, a former local party chairman and oil and gas consultant. The race was a snapshot of fractures within the GOP nationally and a shakeup in the Texas Capitol could still lay ahead. The bruising primary leaves questions about Phelan’s ability to retain the powerful speakership.

