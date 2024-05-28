Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is expected in Normandy for commemorations of 80 years since D-Day, Macron says

MESEBERG, Germany (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he will greet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with other world leaders in Normandy for the 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day. President Joe Biden is also scheduled to attend this year’s commemorations of the landings that led to the liberation of France and Europe from Nazi Germany’s occupation. Dozens of World War II veterans will also return to Normandy beaches. An international ceremony at Omaha Beach will honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and other nations that landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. Macron said during a visit to Germany on Tuesday that he’ll elaborate on Paris’ support for Ukraine next week when Zelenskyy visits for the D-Day events.

