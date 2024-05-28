US files a labor complaint over claims that a Volkswagen plant in Mexico fired union activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. trade authorities have filed a labor complaint with Mexico over allegations that a Volkswagen auto plant in central Mexico unfairly fired union activists. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said Tuesday the complaint includes the temporary suspension of tariff exemptions for the VW plant in Puebla, just east of Mexico City. The complaint was the 23rd filed for alleged labor abuses in Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, known as the USMCA. Mexico has to investigate the claims and either act to correct them, or explain who it won’t. For decades, wages in Mexico have been held very low because unions were not allowed to organize freely.

